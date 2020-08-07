Illinois needs the Fair Tax plan
Last week, Ann Deters, in a Letter to the Editor, voiced her opinion on the proposed Fair Tax plan. We agree with her that COVID-19 has inflicted immeasurable pain on businesses and people, but this has little to do with the Fair Tax Plan. (Aug. 1, 2020, “We’ve heard it before with new tax plan.”)
The Fair Tax Plan is a graduated income tax, meaning the very wealthy will pay a higher rate than working and middle-class families. This is in fact the tax plan for the majority of states, as well as the US federal government.
The Fair Tax Plan gives the legislature no additional power to raise taxes beyond what powers they already have. Under the Fair Tax Plan, if you are a small business owner making under $250,000 a year in profit, you will not see an increase in taxes. The Fair Tax Plan means at least 97% of Illinoisans will see no income tax increase, only those making more than $250,000 a year, will pay more.
No one wants to pay taxes, but it is part our citizenship. We should have a fair tax plan, as the majority of states do. Higher incomes should pay a higher tax rate. If you don’t believe what is in the Fair Tax Plan, just read the initiative for yourself. Don’t forget to vote.
Dan Niebrugge, vice chair of the Effingham Democratic Committee. Dave Seiler, chair of the Effingham Democratic Committee
