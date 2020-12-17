Illinois hospitals’ efforts regarding COVID-19 vaccine
Illinois hospitals are working around the clock in concert with Governor Pritzker, the Illinois Department of Public Health, the entire state pandemic response team and local health departments with the shared goal of ensuring COVID-19 vaccines are appropriately administered in a timely manner.
That process is on track.
Hospitals and healthcare workers have been on the front lines of this pandemic for 10 months and are doing their part to execute on the vaccination plan. Critical to this effort is ensuring our hospitals have the necessary lead time to prepare for the vaccination of hospital staff within the 5-day timeframe before vaccine spoils. The 48-hour window of preparation is needed to ensure we can get vaccines into arms as quickly as possible and make sure no vaccine is wasted.
Reiterating my message from the Governor’s press conference on Monday, “We are urging calm and patience as the vaccination process plays out. Vaccination of the people of Illinois is going to require a thoughtful process that takes months, not days, and we’re committed to doing this right. The stakes are too high to rush through it.”
The extensive and logistically challenging vaccination process is rolling out now, as scheduled, and thousands of vaccines will be administered before the end of the week, as planned.
We are turning the tables on this virus, together.
A.J. Wilhelmi, President & CEO, Illinois Health and Hospital Association (IHA)
