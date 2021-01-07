Illinois bill would hamper police
A massive, 611-page bill was ﬁled with the Illinois General Assembly that would destroy law enforcement’s ability to keep communities safe. The bill was drafted without law enforcement input, and because of that the long-term unintended consequences of this legislation would be disastrous.
The bill ends nearly all protections for police officers who are doing their jobs correctly. It has the potential to cause a mass exodus of excellent ofﬁcers from the job, combined with an inability to recruit new officers who would not be willing to accept such high risks for employment.
The bill also greatly increases the ability for criminals to escape punishment by removing cash bail, prohibiting the use of force to stop prison escapes, reducing criminal sentences, and increasing the ability for criminals to seek pecuniary damages.
This legislation is the largest unfunded mandate in the history of law enforcement. The bill requires training increases, more civil payouts, eliminates cost savings measures, and reduces funding for law enforcement agencies while requiring them to adopt costly modiﬁcations.
Several lawmakers are right now trying during the Lame Duck Session to ram this down the throat of taxpayers and it will be those citizens who suffer the most if this bill passes. I urge you to immediately contact your elected representatives and let them know that you will not tolerate this dangerous government overreach.
Terry Trueblood, Chairman of Trustees, Illinois State Fraternal Order of Police
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.