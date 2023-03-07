I have not felt well. I told the good Lord I was just going to be present tonight. I felt too bad to pray. Too bad to beg. I did ask for healing and to pray for others.
Then Divine intervention happened. First I prayed in the presence of a dear friend of mine. Then I was sent a text message by a grandmother that was a story about rocks and Jesus. When in a stream we are hunting various kinds of rocks. I would identify them as the promised land. But as she finds several she drops them all and is in awe as she sees something glittering in the water, it is so beautiful, she cannot keep her eyes off of it.
She is mesmerized by this rock they call Pyrite, or better known as fool’s gold (hell or the devil.)
Why is it that we have the best of everything which leads us to heaven. But we then drop or give up everything we work so hard to hold on to because that rock or fool’s gold makes us feel good and it is so shiny.
Let’s work this Lent on sticking with the simple things. Let’s not go after the Pyrite but go after the real deal.
We are to live here on earth to work our way to heaven, our spouses way to heaven. We also are to ask help to get our children and friends to heaven. Start right now pull out that bible, attend a church, confess your sins. Do what it takes.
Just stay away from the fool’s gold. Find the real gold (HEAVEN.)
Lisa Rexroat, Dieterich
