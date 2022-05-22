Tonight I am perplexed. I was involved in two separate phone calls. One I called and the gentleman did not even say hello, he cursed me and yelled, but had no idea who was on the phone. It really hurt my heart. The next call was the sweetest ever. From a blessed friend of ours that was just bubbly and full of joy. He made my heart burst with enthusiasm.
In the bible John 3:19-21: "And this is the verdict, that the light came into the world, but people preferred darkness to light, because their works were evil. For everyone who does wicked things hates the light and does not come toward the light, so that his works might not be exposed. But whoever lives the truth comes to the light, so that his works may clearly be seen as done in God."
The light we are talking about is no other then our Lord Jesus Christ. So many reject Him, but so many are drawn toward Him. Is the light drawing you towards it? Or is there darkness in your life, that darkness is probably sin. We must utilize the act of confession and penance to bring us towards the light.
If you feel darkness on your heart, now is the time to ask for forgiveness. If you are Catholic, head to the confessional. Other denominations, just ask God to free you of these horrible burdens and beg for forgiveness. Jesus already did the hard work and came into this world to be our light and forgiveness. We just need to suck it up and beg for forgiveness.
One special prayer we love to pray each day for protection is the St. Michael prayer, it is strong and beautiful:
St. Michael the Archangel, defend us in battle. Be our protection against the wickedness and snares of the Devil. May God rebuke him, we humbly pray, and do thou, O prince of the heavenly hosts, by the power of God, thrust into hell Satan and all the evil spirits, who wander about the world seeking the ruin of souls. Amen. So what do you choose; to bask in the light of Jesus or to fall into the evil trenches. Put your armor of God on and wrap his cloak around you to protect you. He is walking with you at this very moment holding your hand if you let Him.
Lisa Rexroat
Dieterich
