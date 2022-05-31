We have to protect our school children. Here are some ideas:

Continue to teach the truth. (History.)

Guns are not violent. People are.

Confiscation of guns will only affect the law-abiding.

Hire veterans, who are already trained, to guard our children. I get solicitations saying the vets need money for food. The schools have the funds to hire them. Give vets a job and keep our schools safe and protect our Second Amendment, the strength of our God-given nation. Gun-free is where the terrorists go.

A step further: Arm our teachers and custodians. Fight fire with fire.

Loy Cash

Effingham

