We have to protect our school children. Here are some ideas:
Continue to teach the truth. (History.)
Guns are not violent. People are.
Confiscation of guns will only affect the law-abiding.
Hire veterans, who are already trained, to guard our children. I get solicitations saying the vets need money for food. The schools have the funds to hire them. Give vets a job and keep our schools safe and protect our Second Amendment, the strength of our God-given nation. Gun-free is where the terrorists go.
A step further: Arm our teachers and custodians. Fight fire with fire.
Loy Cash
Effingham
