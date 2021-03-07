The article by former State Rep. Roger Eddy (never a JCAR member) addressing Joint Committee on Administrative Rules interesting. ("JCAR and you: How a rule becomes law in Illinois," Friday, March 5, 2021.)
However, I must disagree with his statement that the drafting of proposed rules are not subject to public input. Roger, as a member of the State Board of Education, has a voice (and vote) on their proposed changes before they get to JCAR.
The rules and regulations are developed by state agencies with the authority granted to them in legislation that passed the General Assembly and was signed by the Governor. Once rules are written, they can be reviewed, and commented on by anyone.
By law, proposed rules and regulations are published in the Illinois Register for at least 45 days for a public comment period. This means that anyone who has objections to a proposed rule, may comment to the JCAR Committee.
When there are objections, the rule-proposing agency may revise or change their proposals; A second 45-day comment period is required, and a third 45-day period can be added, until they are acceptable to the JCAR committee.
At the JCAR hearing the 12 members of the committee may approve of the proposed rules and they become law. If the proposed rule or law is a threat to public interest, safety, or welfare, it can be prohibited if 3/5 (8 members) oppose the rule.
I had the honor of serving as a member of JCAR for a number of years.
Charles A. ”Chuck” Hartke
Former State Representative - 108th District
Springfield
