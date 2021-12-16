I can feel joy coming back into my heart
Adoration: Joy, I can feel joy coming back into my heart. Everywhere we look, we see pain and suffering. Why cannot we see all the joy? I have read about a Saint Brigid of Sweden, also known as Mary of Gael. Patron Saint of Ireland. Her father was a pagan and her mother very spiritual. She wanted to join a convent and her father refused. She was very beautiful. He wanted her to marry, which she did not desire this but she desired to be Gods bride. So she prayed for God to take her beauty away and her prayers were answered. Her father finally agreed to let her join. She is known for her kindness and faith and making a cross and telling of Jesus dieng on the cross. Which others followed by making their own crosses.
Her beauty also returned after she joined the convent. More radiant then ever.
Recently I asked a friend to paint a Mary statue for me. She agreed. But the statue was not the best quality and was a less expensive one. Well as she stripped it she noticed it was peeling the face off and no matter how she fixed it, would not work. All of a sudden she said the statue revealed to her how beautiful the statue was, even with a damaged facial outside appearance. It just radiated. She then had it wrapped in a blanket except for the head in the backseat of her car.
Someone noticed how beautiful she was and told the story of how Mary had helped her. Again Mary’s crumbled face appeared to be beautiful to another individual. This person in turn did a good deed. She knows who she was and I thank you very much for that deed.
I do believe Mary was wanting us to realize that it doesnt matter how we look on the outside, it is our inner beauty that radiates to other people. So today be the radiance to give others the joy of peace and understanding. Dont judge a book by its cover, then ask:”Mary did you know?”
Lisa Rexroat, Dieterich
The rapture may only be a blink away
They have got movies of the end, before the rapture and after, they think it will be like. Did you ever think how fast that will be? If you blink your eyes, it doesn’t give you much time to do anything at all. You don’t have time to pray, or say goodbye, give someone a hug, or say I love you. We will just be gone, to be with Jesus. We don’t know when that day will be. The King James Bible says the father only knows.
We can see the signs, Jesus told us in the bible. One is people turning away from his words. Making up new laws and rules to fit their ways, away from Jesus. Do you think Jesus will judge the world by the King James Bible, and just say oh, say the year 2000 got to go by a new man’s bible? I don’t think so. Hell’s door will be wide open for them, and no way out. Wake up and see through the devil’s lies before it is too late.
If you are taken or left behind it will be a new world for both, one home with Jesus, what a great day that will be no more pain and a new body. For the people left behind it won’t be so good, it may be good for a while, till the antichrist gets his full power, and got to get the chip, to buy or sell anything, it will go bad fast. If you take the mark of the satan you are doomed to hell. Jesus said so.
I know people don’t want to hear about this. That is why we have so many “feel good” churches and pastors. Pay your money: We will make you feel good. But they are leading many away from Jesus. They can change words in a song from Jesus to He. There is a lot more. Wake up, the rapture may only be a blink of an eye away, are you ready?
Ronald D. Cress, Strasburg
