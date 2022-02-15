What Trump would say to Putin
In reference to the possible invasion of our friend, Ukraine, here’s what Trump would do:
“Putin, is you kill or harm one of citizens or allies like Ukraine, their blood will be required of you. A “Brutus” will hunt you down within your own camp. You will have no peace or rest.”
On the other side of the coin, Putin could repent and lead his nation to the Lord and be like us.
Loy Cash, Effingham
How old is the Earth?
How old is the Earth? People say this age or that age. Does it really matter how old it is? We keep thinking about the past. That is satan’s plan. Don’t worry about the future, it is here and now. So, he says. There is an lot of people think that, but they are wrong. Even church and pastors don’t say much of anything about what is coming. Why?
Heaven or hell is coming for you, with Jesus or without Jesus. The next life is forever with no end. They say the earth is old, so what. After the judgment day, time will be no more. You will be with Jesus, gold streets, peace, joy, a new body and so much more what a great day.
But are you turned away from Jesus, and his free gift? Your new home will be in the lake of fire that will burn forever and ever an no end. Just think being in the lake of fire up to your neck in fire say 10,000 years. You are just getting started.
You will say why didn’t I turn to Jesus when I had time. People wait too long, or “someday” I will repent. We don’t know when our time is up here. We need to turn or come to Jesus now, before it is too late!
What if the rapture came today, are you ready to go home with Jesus?
Our time started with Adam and Eve, and down the road we came along, that is all that matters now, and where are you going to spend forever, it is going to be with Jesus, or with satan in the lake of fire.
Jesus showed me both places, and hell is not where you want to be, it’s bad.
Heaven is peace, joy, love, when Jesus gives you a hug and says “welcome home” you will be without words to say, so much Joy!
Ronald D. Cress, Strasburg
