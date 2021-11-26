What do we do when someone says or does something that upsets us and makes us angry?
How do we handle hearing what we believe are untruths, or possible misinformation? Worse yet, there is the other extreme, when there are those who show indifference. That’s frustrating, too!
Yet I ask, how have we become so judgmental?
What makes us believe we are the only ones justified in our beliefs?
Know that how we react to someone can end up having either positive or negative results. Yes, we can defend, but not offend. We can stand up for our beliefs without insulting other’s who don’t agree with us.
Name-calling is counterproductive. That just puts the other one on the defensive.
Does your need to feel you are right and have a strong desire to win the debate (argument) cloud your judgment?
Your perceived “winning” might make you feel better, or even smug in the short term, but it can hurt relationships in the long term.
You might be glad you got the chance to “tell somebody off,” but does that end up giving you more peace?
You can give correction too harshly. Here’s a bit of an over-the-top analogy … You can claim to be pro-life, but does that mean you can blow up an abortion clinic? No!
Are you correcting someone out of love or hate?
Shouldn’t our goal be to attempt to win over hearts and minds?
Also, do we care about people’s opinions of us?
Jesus became angry when He saw the money-changers in the temple and overturned their tables. He felt they were disrespecting and defiling His Father’s house. He didn’t physically attack the perpetrators, but He did mean to teach them a lesson. He also reprimanded the Pharisees for their arrogance.
Ultimately, the only opinion that truly matters is God’s opinion of us. He has commanded us to love one another, even our enemies! We shouldn’t want to make even more new enemies, especially when they are our family and friends.
As we gather for the holidays, we should be thankful on Thanksgiving and peaceful when we celebrate the birth of the Prince of Peace.
Our culture desperately needs more gratitude and peace, along with patience, humility and forgiveness. We need it! Here’s to all of us building more happy memories.
Marilyn Wirth
Effingham
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.