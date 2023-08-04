How can we grow inside the walls of the church?
Did you know Christianity adopted eggs as a symbol of fertility, resurrection and eternal life? From the outside, the egg appears stone cold. Yet inside they nurture young life. Just as the grave keeps life locked in. Eggs stood for the tomb in Jerusalem from which Christ rose from death like a bird hatching from an egg. (www.alimentarium.org)
An egg would be classified as a non living thing. The egg shell itself is not alive because it is just calcium carbonate. What’s inside however, if the egg was fertilized, is alive. The kind of eggs you get at the grocery store are not alive, as there is not a living thing inside. (Webster)
This makes me think of the church.
The shell is usually of stone. It us not alive but protects the life inside. We are nurtured inside those doors. We are fed inside those doors. Staying within the confines of the church actually protects us.
When we are not fed or as the egg is not fertilized we do not produce and do not become alive. Staying in the church, I am referring too: belonging and being active with the congregation, studying, praying, etc. If we stay in the church, we will be confined until we break through the tomb and rise from death as Jesus did.
He is our light and salvation.
Question: How can we incorporate the egg in our lives?
How can we be fed? How can we grow inside the walls of the church? Maybe we have to step up and be the nurturer of those that do not know Jesus or know His church.
Lisa Rexroat, Diterich
