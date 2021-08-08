Housing availability in Effingham is a real problem. A person I am assisting has been trying to find a reasonable place to live for over four months with no result. She has money and a job but no one will rent to her because of minor technicalities, like birth certificate or previous rental experience.
If she was on some government insurance, she could get one, but since she wants to work and pay her own bills, no apartments are open to her. For a city that desires no open homelessness, the property managers in this town do not seem to be on the same page. It seems that empty apartments are a waste of space and investment. I have a renter that can make that space generate income.
Can we get someone to help a person who wishes to be responsible a place to live? Personal responsibility is not dead. Reward her for doing the right thing.
Bill Weaver
Altamont
