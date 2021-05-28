This Memorial Day offers an important moment to reflect on the sacrifices of our veterans, including the 4.7 million men and women who served our nation over a century ago in World War I.
It is also an opportunity to feel immense gratitude and pride for what we have accomplished during this historic year to honor their memory.
As of April 16th, the National World War I Memorial is now open to the public. As we celebrate this incredible milestone and welcome visitors to the Memorial site, our work is not yet finished.
At our studio, work is progressing on the 58-foot-long sculpture, A Soldier's Journey. Our sculptor, Sabin Howard, and his dedicated team are creating this beautiful work of art which will depict the journey of both the soldier and our nation in The War that Changed the World. Once completed, it will be the largest free-standing bronze high relief sculpture in the western hemisphere.
On Memorial Day 2024, the sculpture will be dedicated and thereby mark the official completion of the National World War I Memorial. Mark your calendars!
So whats next?
The Doughboy Foundation, the U.S. WWI Centennial Commissions longtime partner, will continue its mission to keep faith with the American Doughboy by honoring those who served; commemorating the events of a century ago; and inspiring visitors to learn, remember, and reflect on how World War I changed our country and the world through commemorative and educational programs.
To that end, one of our Foundations signature initiatives will be to honor the Doughboys with a daily playing of Taps at the National World War I Memorial every evening at 5 p.m. EDT, rain or shine.The playing has begun at the Memorial already; if you are in DC, please stop by the Memorial this weekend at 5 p.m. to see a performance.
For those of you who cant make it, we will soon have a video available of the performance for you to enjoy until your next trip to the nation's capital.
In the meantime, if you would like to learn more about one of our programs, please visit doughboy.org
Thank you for your time and support of our veterans. Have a wonderful holiday weekend.
Daniel S. Dayton
Chairman
The Doughboy Foundation
