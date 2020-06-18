In 1956 I was a 17-year-old senior in high school in Effingham. The Elks Lodge held an essay contest for students on the topic, "How we can better develop our youth for the betterment of democracy."
This was my entry:
"The future of America lies in its youth. Through their skills they can mold it into a nation even more free and more democratic, or through their carelessness and failure to meet this important responsibility they can create a nation of havoc, disunity, and destruction.
"Youth must be trained daily and be prepared for the day when they carry the burdens of the nation.
"To successfully complete any task, tools are necessary. Our first tool is home training. Here the youngster receives his first exposure to responsibility. It is the duty of both parents to plant in that youngster the seed of democracy, cultivate it, and guard it against harm. Parents should exemplify good principles and uphold the nation’s democracy in their actions, conversations, and associations.
"Our second tool is the school. Under the careful guidance and supervision of men and women dedicated to their work and to their nation this seed must be fertilized, primed, and occasionally weeded out until it grows into a perfect citizen.
"Our third tool is religion. In order to enforce the right principles an individual must have correct principles to guide him. Peace between nations can never be achieved by people who are not at peace with themselves.
"To derive the most effective work from these tools they must be placed in the right hands. When at last youth is ready to step up into government, if these ideals have been instilled in them, the nation can be confident there will be no sliding down.
"Confidence in our youth, their principles, and their ability to lead the nation, can only produce unity, liberty, and a better democracy in America.
"When you start out with youth, subtract the bad principles, multiply the good principles, and instruct them carefully so that the nation under them will not divide, it adds up to a democratic country.”
So now time has flown and I – that idealistic 17-year-old young woman – am now 81 years old. Over the years my dream for America has come and gone a number of times in times of crisis in our country, but through unity and working together for the good of all the dream has come back.
Now we are in 2020 and I still want the same for our country, and I hope that, as I said in my original essay so many years ago, we can all work together for the common good and for our country.
Honesty, respect, dignity, love, and responsibility taken.
Let each of us uphold the arm of “Our Lady Liberty” so that she my hold the torch she bears up high. And stand beside her and guide her by that light from her lamp up above! God Bless America!
Mary Ellen Eversman
Effingham
