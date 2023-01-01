Gifts and more gifts, Christmas comes and goes. Everyone is worried about giving the right gifts. Should we worry? I don't believe we should because the Holy Spirit, whom is a part of the Holy Trinity, gives us all the gifts we need.
The gift of time is the greatest gift we can give anyone. We should be ever grateful to the Holy Spirit for each of our gifts that we have been given.
In 1 Corinthians 12:4-11 it states: "There are different kinds of spirits, but the same Spirit gives them. There are different ways of serving, but the same Lord is served. There are different abilities to perform service, but the same God gives ability to all for their particular service. The Spirits presence is shown in some way in each person for the good of all. The Spirit gives one person a message full of wisdom, while to another person the same Spirit gives a message full of knowledge. One and the same Spirit gives faith to one person, while to another person he gives the power to heal. The Spirit gives one person the power to work miracles; to another, the gift of speaking God's message; and to yet another, the ability to tell difference between gifts that come from the Spirit and those that do not. To one person he gives the ability to speak in strange tongues, and to another he gives the ability to explain what is said. But it is one and the same Spirit who does all this; as he wishes, he gives a different gift to each person."
Each of us are so blessed with the gifts we have been given. The question is are we acknowledging these gifts and utilizing them. Have you taken the time in prayer to ask the good Lord to reveal your gifts and then to implement them. What gifts did you give the Christ child? You know it was His birthday.
Lisa Rexroat
Dieterich
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.