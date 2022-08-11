The United States Election Assistance Commission (EAC) has designated Aug. 16, 2022, as Help America Vote Day. This day of action is meant to assist election judge recruitment efforts in communities across the country. The Effingham County Clerk’s office is actively recruiting election judges for the upcoming Nov. 8, 2022, General Election and beyond.
Election Judges’ duties include setting up and preparing polling locations, including setting up voting equipment; signing in and processing voters; demonstrating voting procedures; assisting voters; closing the polls; canvassing; and reporting election results back to the counting center at the end of the night.
To be an Election Judge in Illinois, you must meet the following requirements:
• Be a US citizen
• Be a registered voter and reside in the jurisdiction where selected to serve
• Be able to speak, read and write the English language
• Not be a candidate for any office in the election
• Not be a sex offender
If you are 17 years old, you may be eligible to serve if you are a junior or senior in good standing with a GPA of at least 3.0.
Election Judges will be selected and trained by the local election authority and will receive compensation for their work on Election Day.
For more information on becoming an Election Judge or to sign up, please contact the Effingham County Clerk, your County Party Chair, or Precinct Committee person.
