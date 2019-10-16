President Trump should not have pulled U.S. troops out of Syria. Not only are the Kurds being massacred by Turkish forces, but ISIS prisoners are also escaping. This is the very same terrorist group that is bent on wreaking havoc on the U.S. and our allies.
If this was such a great idea, why are Republicans denouncing Trump’s actions? Rep. John Shimkus called the action “terrible and despicable” in an interview with KMOX’s Mark Reardon. Shimkus went on to say the White House decision “shocked, embarrassed and angered me.”
Shimkus has asked that his name be removed from the official list of Trump’s campaign supporters. Shimkus is joined in this condemnation by Sen. Lindsay Graham and Rep. Liz Cheney.
The Kurds have been fighting side-by-side with U.S. troops since the first Gulf War. They have been instrumental in helping the U.S. contain ISIS. This move by Trump isn’t putting America first; it is putting us in danger by helping Turkey.
One might ask, “Who is backing Turkey?” That’s right, Putin and Russia.
This latest move is just another ploy to get people distracted from the impeachment process and that is another can of worms. This administration needs to be brought to an end. The havoc and division he has brought to this nation is a disgrace.
Cheryl Walker, Effingham
