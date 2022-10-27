As I was driving home I was in total awe with the beauty of the landscape. Imagine this: on the left was a tree of golden yellow, on the right a tree of fiery red and offset to the rear was a tree of vibrant green. Astonished with these deep colors of joy with the baby blue sky and cotton white clouds in the background, my heart just felt pure joy. My heart felt so warm. How is this possible? Did you know that the Chinese Gingko tree looses all of its leaves at once? If you are the lucky one, you will witness the fans of sunny yellow raining down onto the cool earth. Another question is how is this possible?
These days we are feeling a little or a lot of turmoil. Saint Faustina was given visions many years ago. Her predictions in the world over the past several years have came to fruition. One gift she was given for each of us was the Divine Mercy Prayer. This does not mean you have to be Catholic or any specific religion to say this prayer. It is said that this prayer is the prayer of these days. Healings have been witnessed over and over thru this prayer. This prayer only takes five minutes or so therefore it is possible to pray daily. So just google DIVINE MERCY CHAPLET and give it a try.
Also as I shared the vibrant colors of fall plastering the landscapes with serenity, I share this beautiful image of the Divine Mercy chaplet. The image is Jesus holding his heart with beautiful rays of reds, white, and blues beaming down upon us. Take a chance and pray this beautiful prayer and believe you will reap the rewards. Our country needs our prayers now. We need these miracles. We need to ask God for specific miracles. He will reward us, but we must trust him with his timing. Don't miss out on the beauty of the fall pictures right in front of your eyes and don't miss out on all the Mercy that is within our reach as well. Set an alarm whether in your phone or anywhere you can to remind you to pray at a certain hour to reap the miracles that Saint Faustina was promised by the Good Lord. It is POSSIBLE. Happy fall Yall...
Lisa Rexroat
Dieterich
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.