Guns are for protection
I am grateful for the men and women serving the people in an office of honor, unlike the those serving their own bellies, full of mischief and working against the people.
We need fair coverage of the gun bill. To the law-abiding, the guns are for protection. Our forefathers knew this. The sheriffs know this and swore to uphold the constitution. They have no fear because they are right and the people will back them.
If anyone should step down, it’s Pritzker and his conspirators. They knew this bill would stand the light of day.
Also I am grateful for State Representatives Adam Niemerg and Blaine Wilhour and former State Sen. Darren Bailey and many, many behind the scenes. If you cannot live free, then there’s no point in living in misery.
Pastor Loy Cash, Effingham
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.