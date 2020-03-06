The following represents a Senate Bill currently being considered in Illinois. This Bill epitomizes the adage that elections have consequences. When a single political Party has unfettered control, the birth of opportunistic Zealots is soon to follow. The very first bulleted item quite succinctly sums up the totality of what this package as a whole reflects. This Bill, disguised as gun control, is entirely aimed at controlling the actions of honest, law abiding citizens, making their lives as difficult and costly as possible and nothing more.
To even suggest that these proposals will have any impact on those who utilize firearms illegally, or change their habits, or make them think twice about the consequences of their acts is simply silly. The people using firearms illegally don't give a damn about the sufficient body of statues already on the books in Illinois. They will continue to do as they please, in spite of these proposals and any adult that thinks otherwise is in self-denial of the truth.
I thought about encouraging those concerned to contact their legislators; however, given the composition of Illinois' current government and group think, such efforts I fear would fall on complete uncaring and deaf ears...the die in this State is cast.
Senate Bill 1966, sponsored by Senator Julie Morrison (D-29), will:
• Criminalize private transfers, with violations being punished as a Class 4 felony.
• Require the recipient of a firearm gifted by a family member to call into Illinois State Police within 60 days to run a background check on themselves, even though they must already hold a FOID.
• Allow for the indefinite delay of firearm transfers. Currently, federal law allows a licensed firearm dealer (FFL) to release a firearm after three business days if they have not received any additional correspondence after receiving a “delay” when conducting the initial background check for a firearm transfer. This safeguard prevents the potential shutdown of sales via endless delays and allows law-abiding individuals to take possession of a firearm in a timely manner.
• Mandate FOID applicants submit fingerprints, including for renewals, which does not add anything of investigative value.
• Increase FOID processing time from one calendar month to thirty business days, which can span more than six weeks.
• Reduce the duration of the FOID from 10 years to five while also increasing the application fee from $10 to $20, resulting in a significant increase in the cost to maintain a FOID for the same amount of time.
• Require FOID applicants pay all costs for fingerprinting and processing the background check, totaling around $150 on top of the application fee.
• Prohibit those with a revoked FOID from transferring firearms to another FOID card holder in the same household and also take away the right to self-defense from individuals due to the alleged actions of someone else in their household.
• Require the owner of the seized firearms to petition the court to have them transferred to a third party.
Eric Isom
Effingham
