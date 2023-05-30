A small group of Deceivers is trying to pass gun confiscation, calling it some kind of "community protection act." It would in fact make criminals out of law-abiding citizens and be just the opposite – take away your protection.
For those who swear to uphold the constitution but do not, God is not going to abandon us.
And regarding the probe of Catholic clergy: The state should not judge, for they are guilty of a far worse crime and sin: Murder of the unborn. The state is judged "guilty."
Pastor Loy Cash
Effingham
