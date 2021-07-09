Greene and Miller not conservatives
God bless the First Amendment, but Mary Miller and any other elected official that attended, supported, or enabled Marjorie Taylor Greene’s appearance in Effingham lack the judgment required to serve.
If, as a private citizen, you attended I wish you well but pray for God to grant you enlightenment.
Greene and Miller are not conservatives. Please take the time to learn the difference.
John Leonard, Mattoon
