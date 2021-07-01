I read the article on the front page of the June 28 Effingham Daily News with interest, "Greene to help Miller kick off fundraising at Effingham event," (Page A1.)
I encourage all people of Effingham and surrounding areas to attend this historic event. I plan to go.
We must stand like Syonewall Jackson against the left, which threatens to ruin our country.
LIke my dad used to say, an army is only as strong as its weakest link.
The tickets cost $75. Let's show our support for these two courageous women, Congresswoman Mary Miller and Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene. THey are like two Blonde Bombs against the far left.
Satan is loose in Illinois. Let's defeat him by attending this historic event.
Albert R. Buening, Jr.
Effingham
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.