Thank you for covering the progress we are slowly and surely making on The Heart Theatre.
As noted in the public meeting held in November 2022, bringing The Heart back to life is more of a marathon than a sprint. And we are moving forward, thanks to you.
Thank you to the local news media for sharing the information, thank you to the city for its willingness to serve as fiscal agent for the Landmarks grant, thank you to EDN readers for responding and sharing the community survey we conducted in October (with more than 2,000+ responses), and thank you to everyone who has reached out as a volunteer, donor, prospective board member, as well those who have unique stories about the property’s history. We are grateful to you all.
As determined by the first part of the feasibility study, the community identified the top five preferred uses of the space and we are planning accordingly: 1) live theater 2) live music 3) open mic nights 4) private rental and 5) movies.
Our nomination for the National Register of Historic Places was approved by the Illinois Historic Sites Advisory Council and is now being considered at the national level.
Up next: The second part of the feasibility study, being conducted this spring, will focus on rehabilitation planning and operations.
We are grateful for your support and love. Thank you, Effingham!
Amy Van Bergen
Orlando, Florida
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.