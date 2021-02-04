Public health is in action in Effingham County, following in the traces laid by this nation's first public health department in Boston, 1799. Paul Revere was the first health officer, so Jeff Workman is in good company.
Paul Revere focused on safe sewers and clean water to prevent bacterial cholera. Jeff Workman and his staff focus on vaccine administration to prevent viral COVID-19.
Public health is a force for the common good, even for people who don't believe in it. It is, and always has been, solidly science based.
The vaccine clinic here in Effingham is low key, efficient and effective. There is no glitz, no fancy quarters, no glossy advertising. The people in that outdoor public setting know what they are doing, and they do it in a way that is both kind and professional. Cooperation and collaboration among the workers is so seamless, you wouldn't even notice it if you weren't looking.
If you have questions, they will be answered, but no one is going to ask you to listen to a marketing spiel or try to sell you something. That is refreshing, compared to much of what we see across the health care continuum in early 2021.
Count your blessings, Effingham – you are fortunate.
Linda Ruholl
Teutopolis
