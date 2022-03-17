I have become worried about our country. I think God will punish this country harshly because we have fallen away from Christianity and morality. Our Founding Fathers had the answer!
Benjamin Franklin: “A nation of well-informed men who have been taught to know and prize the rights which God has given them cannot be enslaved. It is in the region of ignorance that tyranny begins.”
Benjamin Rush: “The only foundation for a useful education in a republic is to be laid in religion. Without this there can be no virtue, and without virtue there can be no liberty; and liberty is the object and life of all republican governments ... We waste so much time and money in punishing crimes, and take so little pains to prevent them. We profess to be republicans, and yet we neglect the only means of establishing and perpetuating our republican forms of government, that is, the universal education of our youth in the principles of Christianity, by means of the Bible; for this divine book, above all others favors that equality among mankind, that respect for just laws.”
John Adams, the second president: “Our Constitution was made only for a moral and religious People. It is wholly inadequate to the government of any other.”
George Washington, in his farewell address: "Of all the dispositions and habits which lead to political prosperity, religion and morality are indispensable supports. In vain would that man claim the tribute of patriotism, who should labor to subvert these great pillars of human happiness, these firmest props of the duties of men and citizens."
The Bible was used for reading in schools during these times. Most colleges were started by preachers. How that has change. We have failed!
There are many, many more quotes. These are just a few.
Edward Eckert
Effingham
