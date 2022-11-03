Tuesday marked the feast of All Saints Day. This is the day that we honor all saints. These are ones that are known here on earth to be Saints as well as those unknown.
Right now you may know a living saint. Don't you feel you want to be just like them, but there is no way that you could ever do what they do. This is so true, you cannot be like them, God gave you your own talents, your own individualism. But the one thing you can do is honor God and pray for the Holy Spirit's guidance.
Lately, it seems the devil is testing us around every corner. He makes a play with our words, this upsets us and other individuals. Sometimes we are challenged so strongly and we want to just give in. But remember that we are each humans, that even Jesus was tested over and over.
It is OK to fall, the saints have set such great examples for us to live by. They each have fallen at some point as well. Many have suffered to extremes.
Do we have to suffer to extremes? No we do not, but some of us will and need to realize we must talk to God as if He is our best friend to get us thru.
Today, let's take a look around us. Is there anyone you respect and think you want to follow in their footsteps towards sainthood. Why not take a step in that direction, set examples for others so they want what you have. Each of us is born to be a SAINT. But, each of us has been given a free will to make our own choices.
Saints did not follow the crowd. They did not say do because everyone else is doing it. Most Saints were not popular, some were and some were the poorest of the poor. What is your story going to be? What is the Gospel according to you? You are writing a letter each day, what is the Gospel according to you? Step outside of that box and explore all that God has to offer.
There is so much knowledge and information out there just waiting to be opened. Make an effort each day to learn and also serve others. Happy All Saints Day.
Lisa Rexroat
Dieterich
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.