God allows the good and the bad to make us stronger
Recently we took a trip. To most people it looked like we were taking a vacation. Why do I say this? We all are exposed to social media these days. Everyone sees only what you post and not the reality of what each person lives.
For example, and I am not doing this for empathy, just for demonstration only. My family is actually a military family, we were moving our son-in-law to his base. We brought all his children with us. Everyone saw the pictures on social media of the beautiful places we stopped. What they didn’t see is that we travelled for five days there and back and had a bad flat tire. Had several sick ones, ear infections, 24-hour flu, etc. We were confined a few days in a two-bedroom apartment.
I had tears run down my cheek as I watched my daughter hug her soldier goodbye. When the little one said over and over again, “I want my daddy!” It tugged at my heart strings. Military life is tough, but they all support each other, which is beautiful.
I always have a good time no matter the situation when I am with my children and grandchildren.
But tonight it was revealed to me to watch out for wolves in sheep’s clothing. Social media can deceive us in so many ways. So don’t believe that everyone that is showing you all their perfect worlds are reality. Reality is for each of us, as my friend says: “WE ARE SUFFERING SERVANTS OF OUR LORD JESUS CHRIST!”
I want you each to realize, no matter where you are right at this moment, you are right where you are suppose to be. God allows the good and the bad to make us stronger and to get us on our knees to pray. So don’t be deceived that everyone else’s life is better than yours, dont be deceived by the wolf in sheep’s clothing. We must ask for guidance and pray for guidance to help us to move out of our current situation if it is paralyzing us.
Are you a:
1.) Military spouse all alone.
2.) Caregiver for a dementia or handicapped person.
3.) Victim of rape or abuse.
4.) Victim of a dehabilitating disease.
5.) Mother or Father of a deceased child.
6.) Parent of a troubled child.
7.) Parent or spouse of someone in prison.
8.) Overwhelmed mother or father of children.
9.) Drug addict, porn addict or alcoholic.
10.) Workaholic.
11.) Victim of COVID. (Paralyzed with fear.)
12.) Person that is so confused by the actions of the world currently.
13.) Person that is confined to a wheelchair.
14.) Foster parent that is attached to all your foster children.
15.) Priest, pastor, minister or religious that is overwhelmed by the ways of the world.
16.) Employee that is over worked, or stressed.
17.) Caretaker for an elderly parent that is wearing you down.
18.) Exhausted parent of a sickly child.
19.) Single person looking for a spouse.
20.) Married and lonely in your marriage.
21.) Widow
You may be categorized as one of the above, and that is ok. God sees you and he hears you right where you are. We each must follow his guidance, not the guidance of the wolf that tells us we have it so bad and there is no hope. The road may feel long and barren. There is hope, just as the flowers blossom in the spring after a long hard winter. We too can blossom in God’s glory. If you are feeling alone, know He is with you always. Do not be deceived.
Lisa Rexroat, Dieterich
