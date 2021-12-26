Adoration: This week I have witnessed so many good things. Giving should come from the heart, we should never put stipulations on our giving. If we do put stipulations on our giving then actually it is not giving at all.
The other day I read that our churches in this country are to be a unified body in which all love each other. Some say our American churches are ran like a business, like a prostitute. Their body is in it for the money. I pondered on this. Do you think you are treating your church this way, or is your church acting this way? What can you or are you going to do about it? Our churches should have no strangers in them. Are you greeting only the people you know? Are you greeting the strangers and new comers? Are you giving to just your friends, or are you giving the cloak off your back to a complete stranger? We have been awaiting the birth of our savior, what are we going to do to welcome him? What are we doing to welcome our neighbors?
This past week I have witnessed so much giving, it has made my heart full. Some of the giving was monetary. Some giving was a smile or a hug. But most of all I watched many gather in prayer to lift their friends up for healing. This is what the church is all about. In life you have two options, or two choices.
Would you rather live like you know their is a God and one day meet him in heaven? Or would you rather lean towards the other option in which you deny him and live your life sinfully and find out there really was a God, but hell awaits you? Yes we have choices and this holiday season I choose to love each one of you and embody each one in the love of our church. Merry Christmas everyone. We can change the world by loving each other, friend or stranger one at a time.
Lisa Rexroat
Dieterich
