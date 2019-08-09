I am writing in response to the front-page article in the Aug. 6 EDN about gas taxes. The writer, from the Center Square, not a local news source, warns of great turmoil in Illinois with drivers flocking to neighboring states to buy their gasoline. Nowhere in the article is the price of gas listed. Let us look at the facts.
From Gas Buddy.com on Aug. 7, the price of gas in each state:
Indiana- $2.55 to $2.75/gallon
Wisconsin- $2.60 to $2.65/gallon
Iowa- $2.55- $2.80/gallon
St. Louis Area- $2.50- $2.65/gallon
Illinois- $2.70- $3.12/gallon
Effingham IL- $2.61- $2.75/gallon (My observation on Aug. 7)
If one leaves out Chicago, the Illinois average is nearly the same as the bordering states. Chicago has a $0.33 city gas tax.
If anyone wants to drive to St. Louis to save money on gas, they better be driving a high mileage moped.
Dan Niebrugge
Effingham
