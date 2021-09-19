Fun times at cruise night in Effingham
I just want to say what an honor it was to be able to entertain the good people gathered downtown on cruise night! I know I speak for the whole band when I say the pleasure was all ours! It was organized very well, Received very well, and just an all around great place to be!
When you can see old cars, have many many friends gathered to relive old memories, Eat a hi boy, get a glimpse of the drummer from one of my favorite bands ever JEHOVA and get to sing CHEVY VAN along with many others it has to be a great evening!
I wish to thank all of those that organized and all of those that attended.
Effingham was on its best behavior!
JOB WELL DONE.
Danny Shelton, Effingham, Mustang Sally
