Just recently the United States Senate voted and acquitted President Trump of the charge of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. But this is not over yet. The Democrats just will not leave President Trump alone.
The House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler has made the statement that he intends to call John Bolton to testify to the fact that in his book he wrote about how President Trump discussed with him about pressuring Ukraine President Zelensky to investigate the Bidens. Even if John Bolton did make such a statement in his book it would be a lie.
In fact, during the Senate impeachment trial President Trump's legal team dropped a bombshell video on the House managers of John Bolton talking about the July 25th phone call between President Trump and Ukraine President Zelensky. And in the video Bolton said the call was warm and cordial. Not once did he say that President Trump was pressuring Ukraine President Zelensky to investigate the Bidens.
It has become very apparent that the Democrats in Washington are going to continue to investigate and waste the American taxpayers' dollars on phony impeachment shams for their own political gain. It's time for change in Washington. And change begins with us the voters.
To all of you who are reading this letter: When election time rolls around, for the sake of America, vote Republican.
Randy Hicks
Cowden
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.