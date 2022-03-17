Some dog lovers might not know it but we have a leash law here and it's on the books with the Effingham Police Department here. Also, at the parks and ball diamonds and tennis courts, signs are posted: "No pets allowed!"
How many of you ignore these signs? What are you teaching the younger generation by ignoring these signs?
These signs are posted for a reason, folks. Let's keep all pets safe and all people safe by following rules.
Lois Neal
Effingham
