Recently we have purchased two geldings (male horses). Neither one is soothing to the eye. The one was very jumpy, both had raw spots on their body where other horses had fought them. When they arrive we bathe them, trim their feet, give them wormer, then start to put the feed to them to gain weight. Love on them.
When we feel they are strong enough we start seeing what they know about riding. Well Ranger was very jumpy on the ground. A boogie man lived in between his front legs. Meaning he was scared of his own shadow. Well we had very little time to work with him then off to vacation. We rode everyday for six days. He was a dream boat. He was a diamond in the rough. He looked beautiful and did everything he was asked. The other one, time will tell. Still waiting on weight gain.
As I think of the diamond in the rough, I think about Jesus. He was born in a stable, at first no one wanted him to come into this word. However did we treat him?
Then I look around and realize there are so many people out there that are scorned or scolded. They have not had the opportunity to blossom. Why not take the time to polish them. Give of our time to them. Polish them to shine.
Today I challenge you to pick a so called diamond in the rough. Take time and spend it with them. Make them feel like they are someone. Nurture them, feed them with compliments. Feed them with knowledge. Give them the spa treatment. Love on them.
You would then realize the beauty of the diamond in the rough. You cannot realize what their talent might be until it is groomed. Remember too that Jesus was once that diamond in the rough and he touched so many lives by being humble and meek. We can do this as well.
Good luck on your adventure.
Lisa Rexroat
Dieterich
