Find that spot of silence to give us new birth
Tonight I am at a loss for words. I know you all cannot believe that. Sometimes God just wants us to sit and listen.
Have you just sat in silence and listened lately? We are starting to prep for our mare to foal her baby. I have been giving her back and leg massages. We just spend the time in silence with each other and she relaxes with each massage of my fingers.
It is important to be silent and watch her reactions to know if she has any tense or knotty muscles. This also gives me an opportunity to connect and bond with her before the birth happens.
Her back muscles are starting to turn into jello. They become soft and pliable for expansion. This will allow the baby to flow freely thru the birth canal with less tension. Preparation is very important.
When the time comes her teets will show signs of wax on the end of them, letting us know we are very close. She will also start to become agitated, she may lay down, get up and over and over. But as we watch her, we must be silent as not to stress her.
The foal will go thru a process thru contractions to exit the birth canal. Momma will rest for a moment after birth and then begin the rigorous process of licking and cleaning and drying the baby off. Within minutes the baby is trying to stand, wobbling too and from and falling over again. Just to get up and fall again.
Finally baby is up and strong enough to suckle and gain the nutrients she needs. What a beautiful process of an absolute miracle.
We are so similar to this event. We must prepare for our journey to heaven just as the colt prepares to enter into this world. It is necessary to sit and listen in silence for which direction to prepare for. This is new life I am speaking of, heaven awaits us. Jesus is coddling us the entire way, prepping us with knowledge and wisdom and all the gifts he gives us to get to heaven.
The mare gave me the time to get to know her and therefore feel more relaxed around her. The same goes with us getting to know God, we will feel more comfortable around him if we let him work with us. Silence and an open mind will help us build that relationship with God.
There will be times we wobble and go down. But that is ok. God is always there to encourage us to get up and realize the struggle is real. We must keep moving forward and gain the graces we need to persevere.
So why not try and find that spot of silence to give us new birth and a beautiful birth with Jesus himself. Heaven awaits us with a new life as the foal was given a new start with life itself. We only need to listen for guidance and we will be given the spiritual nutrients we need.
Lisa Rexroat, Dieterich
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.