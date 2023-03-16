Find that joy, joy, joy
This weekend we took a little time with family. We stayed along the river. It amazes me the strength of the water rushing down stream. We were where the Illinois and Mississippi rivers join.
It amazes me how much more strength is given when the two unities join together as one. The river is wider and has a greater capacity for more boats, barges and the likes. We also were able to sit and relax in a hot tub that over looked the mighty Mississippi.
How can a person enter into burning water, which is the initial shock and then sit down to a relaxing, massaging spa treatment? Also, the water is a little low and then as more and more people come in the water almost and sometimes flows out over the walls. Such joy in relaxing.
When I think about people asking: “Why should we go to church?” It reminds me of the rivers coming together. Even though we are each separate bodies, when we come to church together and pray, we become stronger and can accomplish so much more. Because we have such strength in numbers.
Where two or more are gathered the Lord answers our prayers. So if you haven’t tried going to church lately, I am challenging you to take that step and just make it thru the doors. God loves you right now, in the here and now. No matter what your past is, he loves you right where you are at.
All we have to do is go to confession and ask for forgiveness. Just like the hot tub, it may burn when we first go in but after we confess our sins and wrong doings, we will have joy in our heart and our joy will over flow. The water in the hot tough reflects all the graces being in such abundance.
Because we are in Lent maybe now is a good time to attend a church. Let us feel the strength and unity of all of those around us. I also hope the sting is taken away from the sins we have committed in the past. I pray that we may each find the relaxing joy of being FORGIVEN this lenten season.
Remember, He loves you right now in this moment. He does not look at you as a disappointment for you are made in the image and likeness of God.
Find that joy, joy, joy.
Lisa Rexroat, Dieterich
