Fighting for our right to have guns
Regarding the EDN on Jan. 11, “Lawmakers pass ban on assault weapon sales, manufacturing; Wilhour and Niemerg call it unconstitutional” by Peter Hancock of Capitol News Illinois.
Hats off to Peter Hancock. State Reps. Blaine Wilhour, Adam Niemerg and others are fighting for our freedom. The Democrats and Republicans must work together to protect us from another Hitler regime. Such laws weaken the nation.
I think it was the governor of Florida who said your freedom is not always taken at gunpoint, but by one bill at a time. (I’m paraphrasing.) Our governor said he was proud that this bill was passed.
Psalms 86:14 says, “O God, the proud are risen against me, And the assemblies of violent men have sought after my soul; And have not set thee before them.” (The wicked who kill babies and applaud the citizens of Sodom and Gomorrah.)
James 4:6: “God resisteth the proud, but giveth grace unto the humble.”
Ephesians 6:12: “For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places.”
The right of the people to keep and bear arms refers to all weapons.
Pastor Loy Cash, Effingham
What are you thankful for today?
Tonight is all about Thanksgiving. Every day before we arise we need to be thankful for at least three things. You get to make the choice. What are you thankful for today?
Affirmation is such a life changer. When we continuously say out loud the the things we are thankful for, this helps affirm how thankfulness can bring joy into our hearts.
Being thankful has also proven to heal the body as well. God does not want us to be broken. He wants us to use every moment to give us joy. Does this mean we will have no suffering? No it does not, but he will give us the joy in the suffering.
If you ever have the time, read the book of Job. It is a hard one to process. But, wow, Job suffered so many losses but never let them get him down. He found the joy in suffering.
God wants us to be thankful so we can heal all those broken pieces and put them back together again.
Lately, I have noticed people are not living their lives to their potential. They seem to be following people on social media and living by watching other people’s lives and not living their life that was meant for them.
Are you living your life thru others or can you say you are living out the potentials and using the gifts God gave you?
Take the time to do something outside of your box today. Take time to ask God to live the life that was meant for you. Take time to see joy in all actions you take and in the others you meet. Take time to realize that those people posting all the happy times on social media actually may have lots of struggles and pains but don’t want you to see it.
Be thankful in all your works, joys and pleasures of the day. Remember take a break, be thankful, it is unbelievable what thankfulness can do for the body and soul.
Lisa Rexroat, Dieterich
Shelby County GOP seeking state’s attorney replacement
Current Shelby County State’s Attorney Nichole Kroncke is moving onto another position at the end of January.
On behalf of the residents of Shelby County, I want to thank Nichole Kroncke for her service to the County. She ran on following through with prosecutions and making sure our laws were enforced and she delivered on that promise. She has been a friend to law enforcement and has made our County safer through her efforts.
As Chairman of the Republican Party in Shelby County, it is my duty to recommend a suitable replacement. This is not something I take lightly. My focus will be on finding a candidate who will enforce the law and who will be dedicated to serving the people of Shelby County and it is my hope to make this transition as seamless as possible. Again, I thank Nichole for her service, and I wish her all the best in her new position.
Moving forward, we will establish a search committee to interview top level candidates and we will recommend the person best suited for the position and for Shelby County. This process will begin shortly and will be conducted according to (10 ILCS 5/25-11), which outlines the process of filling such a vacancy.”
Persons interested in filling the position of Shelby County State’s Attorney may submit their resume to the following email address: saapply@shelbycountyrepublicans.com
Jeremy Williams, Shelby County Republican Central Committee Chairman
