Farmers Market changes for HamJam
Fans of the Farmers Market should be aware that the layout of the Market will be impacted this Saturday, July 23, by the presence of Ham-Jam. Many of the vendors who usually set up on Fourth Street or Washington will not be there, and those who have committed to come are being placed in a different spot.
Linda Ruholl, Teutopolis
Abortion is murder
An article in the July 4 Effingham Daily News broke my heart and made me so sad. (“After overturn of Roe, Illinois abortion clinics expect surge from travelers,” page B3.)
Our governor, J.B. Pritzker, is telling everyone to come to Illinois to have an abortion and we will pay for everything.
He is saying it is women’s reproductive health care; but an abortion is murder. It is killing a baby!
We have many organizations in Illinois who will give the mother and baby support. We have many families who are waiting to adopt a child to love and care for.
Abortions should not be easy access or used as a birth control. Minors SHOULD have parental consent before they can have an abortion.
U.S. Rep. Jan Schakowsky stated that lives are at stake.
YES! Lives are at stake ... thousands of babies lives each year.
Since Roe v. Wade was passed in 1973, over 63,000,000 babies have been killed by an abortion in the United States.
God help us to change our hearts and bless all the little ones who never were given a chance to LIVE.
Linda Harvey, Newton
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.