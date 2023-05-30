Faith, love, hope & charity
My family has been on many adventures. When on an adventure you must have FAITH that you will arrive safely at your destination.
Jesus sent the apostles out to spread the Gospel. They gave up everything and left it behind them to do God’s will. That took FAITH.
HOPE, we must never loose hope. No matter what situation you are in, there is always HOPE.
We are expecting a new foal to be born any day. We hope the baby and momma have a safe and healthy delivery. We HOPE the baby is a bay roan, which is a beautiful coloring. Selfish thoughts, but I can still have HOPE.
LOVE OR CHARITY can be described in so many ways. This last adventure we were put in some compromising situations. If not for the LOVE and CHARITY of others I am not sure we could of made it to our destination. They gave from their heart, some could only give prayer, but that is one of the most important things we needed.
Saint Mother Teresa of Calcutta ate, slept and drank these words. She was a true disciple of Christ. She lived by FAITH, HOPE , AND LOVE (CHARITY.)
I pray for these continuously, but can I and have I been living them? Have you been living them? We must take the time and break these words down in our lives. Are we truly living by these words and if not, how can we adjust our lives to live them?
Mary is another true tesiment to these words. She truly had to live by FAITH and not by sight. We may truly not be able to live the life of suffering and joy she lived, but we can live the life GOD intended for you and me as individuals. That adventure called life looks totally different for each one of us but we must have FAITH, HOPE AND LOVE (CHARITY.)
Live your life to the fullest as God has willed it. Have FAITH, live with HOPE and show LOVE and CHARITY to all.
Lisa Rexroat, Dieterich
Gun ban takes away your protection
A small group of Deceivers is trying to pass gun confiscation, calling it some kind of “community protection act.” It would in fact make criminals out of law-abiding citizens and be just the opposite – take away your protection.
For those who swear to uphold the constitution but do not, God is not going to abandon us.
And regarding the probe of Catholic clergy: The state should not judge, for they are guilty of a far worse crime and sin: Murder of the unborn. The state is judged “guilty.”
Pastor Loy Cash, Effingham
