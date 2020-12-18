The election has come and gone. The votes have been counted, and a winner has been announced. This is old news now, but there are still some people who refuse to believe facts. Why?
If you tune in to different news outlets, you get different spins, opinions, and sometimes even a different reality to describe what may happen on any given story. This has led to differing outlooks on the world as it is today. But there is a big difference between differing opinions and trying to dispute facts.
Facts don’t change just because you don’t like them. The facts of this election are simple: Biden won, Trump lost – in a landslide, by Trump’s logic. There was no evidence of voter fraud. If there was, the Justice Department (formerly led by Trump appointee Bill Barr) would have been all over it if there was, and there would be a hold on certification.
If you are one who is still clinging to the idea that Trump will somehow remain president after January 20th, you are ignoring facts, and you’re proving how gullible you are. You have been listening to a man who lies with ease, and who is trying to turn the American people against each other to save his own skin.
The longer people deny reality, the more divided we will become. We can have differing opinions, that is a right. But denying reality just makes you look small, desperate, irrational, and idiotic.
Life will move on. Will you?
Billy Warner, Edgewood
