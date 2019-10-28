I read with interest the article about abortion and the fight against it. (“Abortion law challenged,” Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019.)
I am pro-life.
I think it is a shame that we have a governor who does not fear God enough to know that what he is doing with regard to abortion is an abomination.
It is like they say in church: Bless those who curse you. May God have mercy on Governor J.B. Pritzker’s soul. I know the devil won’t.
Everyone pray for him so that he finally sees the light. Before it is too late and he spends eternity in hell.
Albert R. Buening, Jr.
Effingham
