I read the Letter to the Editor in the Aug. 14, 2020 issue of the Effingham Daily News, which stated, “Support the Fair Tax Amendment.” It stated the rich would pay the lion’s share of this tax.
Who do you think provides all the jobs in this state? The rich.
Do you honestly think the rich are going to pay for all these taxes? No. Why? Because they have armies of lawyers who can find tax loopholes to avoid this tax. They can put the lion’s share of their investments in off shore islands like the Caribbean Islands, etc. to avoid taxes. They can move a lot of their investments to neighboring Indiana, where the taxes are low. They can have secret bank accounts in, say, countries like Switzerland. They can pass the expense of the tax down to the consumer through higher costs for their products and services.
Do you think Gov. J.B. Pritzker will pay this tax? Why do you think he is promoting it? He is the rich!
Don’t you think eventually we are all going to pay this tax?
Vote no on the Fair Tax Amendment in the Nov. 3 election.
Beam me up, Scotty. There is no intelligent life down here.
Albert R. Buening, Jr.
Effingham
