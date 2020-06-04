Effingham Social Justice Group supports downtown businesses
To Effingham downtown businesses: .
We know that there has been much discussion about the peaceful gathering that is taking place on Saturday, June 6, 2020. First of all, we want to apologize that you were not alerted prior to this event being planned. in all honesty, we did not expect this to happen so quickly.
The Efﬁngham Social Justice Group is hosting the event. This group was created on Facebook by members of the Effingham community to provide people in the community of all genders, races, sexual orientations, religions, political beliefs, etc. a safe space to come together and have thoughtful discussions about a variety of social issues. Anyone is welcome to joinl It is our hope that people on both sides of the conversation can engage in healthy communication.
We will not tolerate people spreading hate, people making threats towards one another or people whose only intent is to tear down others. The purpose of the event on Saturday is to bring people together in support of black people in our community and throughout the country. It is not designed to spew hate of any sort, especially towards members of law enforcement. In fact, we are thankful for their support. As soon as talks of this event began, law enforcement was contacted and consulted with. The Effingham police department knows of our positive and peaceful intentions, and they are committed to monitoring the gathering for aggressive behavior.
Our group is also committed to following the guidelines they laid out for us. We have designated “peace advocates” will who be lined up around the gathering and scattered downtown to monitor any suspicious behavior. We hope these extra precautions and the support of local law enforcement helps ease some of your concerns. From what we can see, the majority of support and interest has come from members of our local community, so we hope this means increased business for you!
During speeches at the event, we will be encouraging people to shop, eat and drink local while they are downtown. Following the event, we have a team of people who will be cleaning up any trash or litter, so know that your storefronts, sidewalks and surrounding areas will remain in tip-top condition. ‘
Here is the schedule of events for Saturday:
12 noon. Sign-making stations
1 p.m. Opening remarks by Natalee Swafford.
1:05 p.m. Music by Anna Habing.
1:15 p.m. Speech by Matthew Robinson.
1:20 p.m. Music and demonstrating with signs.
1:30 p.m. March through downtown.
1:45 p.m. 9 minutes of reflection.
1:55 p.m. Taylor Steele sings Amazing Grace.
2 p.m. Meet and Greet.
If you feel comfortable, we encourage you to join usl Some businesses have offered to put out snacks or water in support. However, just like we have the right to a peaceful gathering, we understand you have the right to not agree with what we’re doing. Our hope is that we can all agree on one thing: respect. Respect for small businesses, respect for the community, respect for each other.
Also, please note that we understand COVID-19 is a real concern for our community. Masks will be provided at the event and people are encouraged to wear them.
If you are still worried about how this gathering will affect you or have ideas on how we can better support you, please reach out to effinghamsocial’ustice@gmail.com or contact 217-821-6471.
Sending positive thoughts for a peaceful and successful assembly,
Effingham Social Justice Group
Do your worst and we will do our best
l’d like to address the view stated in an editorial in last week’s Effingham Daily News about the separation of church and state. (“Our View: Decision on removal of cross from mural deserved public discussion,” May 27. 2020.)
I don’t know where this comes from. The Frst Amendment states, “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.” Nowhere else does the constitution state anything more on religion.
I think the City Council did what was necessary to stay out of a long court battle, but I wish they would have given everyone more of a heads up about their decision. The person that complained about the cross had a right to state their view. But, as Christians, we also have rights.
To prove this I made a cross for my sister and myself to put on our houses. I hope others will do the same.
During World War II, Winston Churchill sent a letter to Adolph Hitler and it goes like this: “We will have no truce or parlay with you Hitler or the grisly gang who work your wicked will. You do your worst – and we will do our best.”
We as Christians have no malice in our hearts towards those that disagree with us.
So, you do your worst and we will do our best.
Jim Lange, Effngham
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.