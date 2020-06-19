Effingham right to remove cross from mural
A recent letter criticized the brave and correct decision by Effingham city council to remove a Christian cross from a city-owned mural, following the Freedom From Religion Foundation objection to this First Amendment violation. The original complaint came from an Effingham citizen and taxpayer, who knew it was simply wrong for the city to endorse religion, particularly one religion over another.
The violation is particularly egregious as the cross on the mural was situated so as to face students going through the tunnel leading from the high school to the football field, hence it sent a proselytizing message. Mr. Ron Kinder (who wrote the letter) complains that Effingham is known for the Cross at the Crossroads, therefore the cross on the mural was justified.
The vital distinction is that the Cross at the Crossroads is on private, not city-owned property. Believers may put up as many crosses as they wish on private property (providing they comply with zoning laws). FFRF has never once complained about a cross on private property.
But under our secular constitution, the government may not take sides and favor a religion. The city of Effingham is not a “Christian city,” Illinois is not a “Christian state” nor is the United States a “Christian nation.” We are all equal — whether Christian, Jew, atheist, Muslim — under the law. Once government promotes religion, those of any other religion or no religion automatically become marginalized, second-class citizens. We thank the city for recognizing its duty to welcome everyone.
Annie Laurie Gaylor, Madison, WI, Co-President Freedom From Religion Foundation
