Effingham Recycles seeks tipping fee with landfill expansion
Effingham Recycles submits this letter to urge the Effingham County Board and the owners of Landfill 33, LTD and Effingham Crossroads Landfill LLC to adopt a $1 per ton TIPPING FEE with the expansion of the landfill under the proposed Host Community Agreement.
Effingham County is a developing and progressive community, with many opportunities for business growth, private growth, dining, lodging, entertainment, and recreation. However, Effingham County residents are unfortunately in the dark ages when it comes to opportunities and education around recycling, reusing and reducing products, and similar environmental practices most commonly found in other communities of our size.
With the proposed landfill expansion, the County can approve that both or either a TIPPING FEE and/or a “host fee” be collected. Our group proposes collecting a TIPPING FEE only at $1.00 per ton for all waste dumped in the landfill, as recommended by the County’s Waste Management Committee. The TIPPING FEE was established by a previous Effingham County Board and is simply waiting for a dollar amount to be set. The Host Community Agreement gives you the opportunity to do just that.
The current draft of the Host Community Agreement calls for a generic “host fee” of $1 per ton to be collected by the expanded landfill. These funds would go into the general budget and according to the draft, have no as-of-yet identified uses. The TIPPING FEE, as opposed to a “host fee,” can only be used for environmental purposes and is the best way to fund solutions Effingham county residents are looking for in terms of reducing the amount of waste that goes into our local landfill while minimizing their environmental footprint.
Our Committee has researched both our community’s needs as well as possible applications of the TIPPING FEE. The following are tangible examples of how collected TIPPING FEE funds can pay for services to be utilized by the Effingham community:
- Glass collection and recycling
- Yard waste collection and composting
- Education for adults and children about reducing and reusing waste products
All of these activities will satisfy the requirement that TIPPING FEE funds be used for environmental purposes and these uses are needed and wanted by the Effingham County community.
As members of our County Board that represent all Effingham County citizens, Effingham Recycles encourages each of you to strongly consider drafting a new agreement that includes a TIPPING FEE. You have the opportunity and responsibility to help local residents make a difference in our environmental impact and ensuring the collection of a TIPPING FEE is one way to do that.
We look forward to receiving your constructive input as we work towards the best interests of Effingham County citizens. Please feel free to contact Joanna Davies at at joannadavies001@gmail.com or Sarah Ruholl Sehy at sruholl@gmail.com if you have any questions about the TIPPING FEE. Our group has extensively researched this topic as well as possible uses for the funds. We are here to answer any questions related to TIPPING FEE use and the proposed agreement.
Effingham ignored residents on cross image
In the article, “City modifies mural to avoid legal issues” dated Friday, May 22, 2020, our cowardly city officials (Mayor Mike Schutzbach, Commissioner Hank Stephens, Commissioner Larry Micenheimer, Commissioner Merv Gillenwater, Commissioner Libby Moeller) “quietly removed the image” (a cross) from the mural alongside the Raney Street overpass. Even though residents in a “crowded city council meeting in January” asked that the depiction remain. And yet the cross was painted over without our city residents being aware of what was taking place.
The city council emphasized they wanted the city of Effingham to feel “inclusive and welcoming” and not to feel excluded or treated as second class citizens, yet have no problem making the majority feel excluded from the decision that was made, just because a resident complained. One complaint – what about the majority who elected you? With this type of legal issue many attorneys would have taken the case on as pro bono, so any excuses related to money is a non-issue, and you all knew this going in because many in the community told you.
I hope the voters remember what has taken place and elect strong leaders who are not afraid to stand for the majority and not be intimidated by a resident.
Ivy Mackowiak, Effingham
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.