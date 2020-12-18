Each year at this time, we watch for the businesses and homes that have entered the Holiday Lighting contest, and make an effort to take an evening drive to view the results of the labor people have invested.
After driving through Wonderland in Lights at Community Park and the Downtown Effingham area, l would like to recommend a new category of Municipality for this contest. In that category I want to nominate the City of Effingham. The City leaders and employees have gone above and beyond in putting on a beautiful uplifting display for all of us to enjoy in this very strange year.
Many thanks for an awesome job well done.
]ane Schuette,Effingham
