In the article, “City modifies mural to avoid legal issues” dated Friday, May 22, 2020, our cowardly city officials (Mayor Mike Schutzbach, Commissioner Hank Stephens, Commissioner Larry Micenheimer, Commissioner Merv Gillenwater, Commissioner Libby Moeller) “quietly removed the image” (a cross) from the mural alongside the Raney Street overpass. Even though residents in a “crowded city council meeting in January” asked that the depiction remain. And yet the cross was painted over without our city residents being aware of what was taking place.
The city council emphasized they wanted the city of Effingham to feel “inclusive and welcoming” and not to feel excluded or treated as second class citizens, yet have no problem making the majority feel excluded from the decision that was made, just because a resident complained. One complaint – what about the majority who elected you? With this type of legal issue many attorneys would have taken the case on as pro bono, so any excuses related to money is a non-issue, and you all knew this going in because many in the community told you.
I hope the voters remember what has taken place and elect strong leaders who are not afraid to stand for the majority and not be intimidated by a resident.
Ivy Mackowiak
Effingham
