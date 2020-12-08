As we have driven around our beautiful city of Effingham this past week, we couldn't help but be impressed by all of the Christmas decorations in the downtown area, especially on the Museum lawn. We would like to express our deepest gratitude to the city workers and all others who have worked so very hard to make our downtown so festive and beautiful.
The Wonderland of Lights is something to behold also and is a great complement to the downtown area. The city employees and downtown business owners go above and beyond in order to decorate for the season.
Your hard work and dedication is greatly appreciated. What a great town!
Ron and Kim Willenborg
Effingham
