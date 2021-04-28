To the Residents of Effingham County:
Please allow this letter to serve as my official notification that I will be retiring and resigning my Office as Sheriff of Effingham County on June 01, 2021. This decision was not an easy one for me to make; however, recent changes in my personal life have dictated a need to re-evaluate the priorities in my world.
It has been a pleasure and an honor to serve the citizens of Effingham County. I have been blessed to work with the outstanding men and women who comprise the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office. Their professionalism and strong desire to serve their community have made the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office one of the premier law enforcement agencies in the State.
I have enjoyed a great working relationship with the Effingham County Board and all the Offices that comprise Effingham County Government. I have reaped the rewards of having a close working relationship with the Illinois State Police, the Effingham Police Department and City Government. For all of their assistance, I am truly grateful.
While my decision to retire is based on my personal life changes, this decision is reaffirmed by the pending anti-law enforcement legislation coming out of Springfield.
After over 31 years in the law enforcement profession, it is time for me to retire. Thank you for all the support you have given me in my tenure as Sheriff. I thank God every day for allowing me to live and work in Effingham County. I have been so blessed.
David J. Mahon
Effingham County Sheriff
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.