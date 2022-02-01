In the short seven years that I have lived in Effingham I have been impressed with the generosity and caring nature of the people. I have been involved with the Effingham County Humane Society for the past six years as one of the many volunteers. We can only provide shelter for our animals and accept new ones that come to us if we have enough volunteers.
Our feline friends need two volunteers every day to clean and feed them. Shifts are in the morning from 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. depending on the population. The dogs on the other hand, require six volunteers every day. Two in the morning at 8 a.m. to clean, feed and walk. Two in the afternoon to feed and walk around 3 p.m., and two in the evening around 8 p.m. to just let them out in the outside pens to do their business.
Some volunteers like to sign up for the same time slot and day of the week every week. That’s fine but not necessary. The staff sends out a calendar on a daily basis showing what times we need help, and you can sign up as your schedule permits.
If you can help, please call 217-536-9001 or go online and fill out a volunteer form. You will be provided training by one of our senior volunteers, so you’ll know how everything works. I can tell you personally it is a fun and rewarding experience.
Can you find two hours a week to help the animals?
Mark Clineff
ECHS Board President
